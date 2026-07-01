Flower Mound PD’s motorcycle squad making a comeback

Flower Mound residents will soon see two-wheeled patrol units on the town’s roadways.

The Flower Mound Police Department announced Wednesday it is bringing back its Motorcycle Unit after nearly two decades.

Flower Mound PD first launched a Motorcycle Unit in 1996, but the unit faded away as the motorcycles went out of service.

“By 2007, the unit had been phased out,” said the department on social media. “Now, they’re back and ready to help keep our roads safe.”

According to Flower Mound PD, officers Jesse Hannah and Brian Hunter volunteered to work on the unit and completed extensive training to prepare, which included a two-week course through the Texas Department of Public Safety and training alongside neighboring agencies’ motorcycle units.

Officials described traditional patrol vehicles as the backbone of the department’s fleet, but said motorcycle units give officers another tool for improving traffic safety.

“They’re especially effective for traffic enforcement at busy intersections and other high-incident locations where a traditional patrol car isn’t always the best fit,” said the department. “Their maneuverability allows them to navigate congested traffic and work areas that can be more challenging to access in a vehicle.”

According to officials, the motorcycles will be equipped with the same technology from a traditional patrol vehicle, including advanced speed enforcement equipment and communication systems.

Since it will be a change, Flower Mound advised residents to treat the new units as they would any other patrol vehicle.

“As you start seeing these motorcycles around Flower Mound, know that they are fully marked police vehicles,” said officials. “If you see emergency lights and hear a siren, pull over just as you would for any other police car.”

Flower Mound also offered some words of advice, letting residents know the best way to avoid meeting the new officers during a traffic stop would be to drive safely, obey the speed limit and stay focused on the road.

The motorcycle unit isn’t just making a comeback in Flower Mound. Lewisville PD also just reintroduced its motorcycle unit in hopes of increasing the efficiency of the department’s patrol.