Lewisville PD’s motorcycle squad is back on patrol

Drivers will once again see Lewisville PD motorcycle units patrolling the streets as the department announced the squad’s comeback on Friday.

A pair of highly-trained officers, equipped with modern technology, will make up the unit, which Lewisville PD hopes will increase the efficiency of the department’s policing.

“This specialized two-officer team will focus on enhancing traffic safety and mobility across the city’s surface streets,” said the department in a press release. “This initiative reflects the department’s continued investment in innovative, efficient policing strategies that support safer roadways and improve the overall driving environment in Lewisville.”

According to Lewisville PD, motorcycle officers bring a distinct set of capabilities that will enhance the department’s traffic safety efforts.

It will increase response capabilities, specifically on surface streets or when traffic is congested, because of the ability for officers to reach places more easily than traditional patrol cars.

Lewisville PD also believes motorcycle units will help improve enforcement and visibility in school zones and residential neighborhoods.

“The unit is designed to increase high-visibility presence, support safer driving habits and address traffic-related concerns in areas where residents live, work and travel every day,” said the department. “Through a combination of visibility, engagement and targeted activity, the Motorcycle Unit will play a key role in promoting responsible driving behaviors and reducing risk on our roadways.”

Lewisville PD said advanced speed-monitoring tools and upgraded communication systems will help the unit support traffic safety efforts across the city.

In addition to the increase in patrol capabilities, Lewisville PD said the increased visibility from officers will help increase safe driving habits throughout Lewisville.

“Residents should expect to see an increased presence of motorcycle officers on city streets in the coming weeks,” said the department. “The department encourages all drivers to stay alert, follow traffic laws and partner with us in maintaining a safe and efficient roadway environment.”