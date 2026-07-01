School in Lewisville catches fire overnight

Multiple crews from southern Denton County came together in Lewisville after a school caught fire Tuesday night.

The Lewisville High School – Killough campus caught fire late Tuesday night in the middle of its renovations.

According to a dispatch call, black smoke was seen coming from the school, and when crews arrived, it smelled like fireworks had been shot in the area.

Crews searched the building and found heavy smoke, as well as a fire that had ignited on the roof, and jumped into action.

“When tones dropped for a possible commercial structure fire, Lewisville Fire Department immediately dispatched 11 units to a large ‘Big Box’ building currently under renovation,” said Lewisville FD in a post to social media.

Crews used ladders, ventilation saws and aggressive water lines to begin containing the fire.

Firefighters from Flower Mound, Lake Cities, The Colony and Carrollton assisted Lewisville in fighting the fire at the school.

“A massive thank you to our mutual aid partners who answered the call and rolled in to back up our crews,” said Lewisville FD.

According to Lewisville’s Battalion Chief Delane Graham, “everyone did their job,” which helped crews efficiently put out the blaze.

While crews smelled fireworks in the area, the cause of the fire has not been officially confirmed.

Officials did not release any information regarding the extent of the damage.