America at 250: A call to remember – and to lead

Two hundred and fifty years ago, a small group of men did something extraordinary. They did not simply declare independence – they set in motion enduring truths that would shape the course of human history.

Our Founding Fathers anchored this nation not in power, but in principle: that every person is created equal, endowed by our Creator with rights that no government can give and no government can take away. That commitment came at a cost. The signers of the Declaration of Independence knew exactly what they were risking. They pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor as a binding promise to one another and to future generations.

On July 4, 2026, we mark America’s 250th anniversary, and we are called to do more than celebrate. We are called to remember, and we are called to recommit.

From the very beginning, the Founders understood that this experiment in self-government was never guaranteed to succeed. As Benjamin Franklin reminded us, we have “a republic, if you can keep it.” Freedom is not self-sustaining. It requires the active engagement, character, and conviction of the people.

Our history is not perfect, but it is powerful. The same principles declared in 1776 carried our nation through its greatest trials. They inspired those who confronted the evil of slavery, strengthened those who stood against tyranny at home and abroad, and guided us through seasons of hardship and uncertainty. Through it all, the promise of liberty endured. And today, the United States of America remains the shining beacon of freedom and opportunity.

Under the U.S. Constitution, strong states strengthen the Union, and that principle remains alive in state capitols across the country. In Texas, we understand this responsibility well. Our own history was forged in the fires of 1836. Texans do more than speak about these ideals – we work to uphold them, carrying them forward in our communities, our economy, and our system of government.

Across the nation, Americans are marking this historic milestone in meaningful ways throughout the year. Signature events are taking place. Families are gathering. Communities are reflecting. Churches are opening their doors. And in a powerful expression of unity and faith, many are participating in a national reading of the Bible to seek wisdom, renew their understanding of our founding principles, and recognize that our rights come not from government, but from God. That foundation remains essential to who we are as a nation.

We must protect the freedoms that define us. We must strengthen the opportunities that allow families to succeed. And we must ensure that government remains accountable to the people, not the other way around. That is how we preserve the promise of America.

We also live in a time when it is easy to speak of principles, but harder to stand for them. Too often, conviction is replaced with convenience. Too often, people hesitate, concerned about criticism or the cost of doing what is right. But the endurance of this republic has never depended on comfort. It has depended on citizens willing to act with courage.

That was the lesson of 1776. It was carried forward in 1836. And it is the responsibility of 2026.

Each of us has a role to play in preserving and strengthening this nation for the next 250 years and beyond. That means getting involved, serving our communities, engaging in the civic process with civility, mentoring the next generation, and standing firm for the freedom and liberty that have guided America for the past 250 years.

The Founders gave us more than a nation. They entrusted us with a charge. A responsibility to cherish what has been built, to protect it, and to build upon it so that the promise of America remains alive.

As we commemorate and celebrate 250 years of American independence, let us do so with gratitude for what has been built and with determination for what lies ahead. Let us honor our freedom by choosing to lead with purpose and to secure the future of this great nation.

And with a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence, let us recommit ourselves to the principles that have made America the freest and most opportunity-filled nation in the history of the world. Join in on the celebration by visiting america250.org

May God continue to bless the United States of America.

Please share your thoughts by contacting me at 512-463-0112 or [email protected]. You can also follow @TanParkerTX on social media.