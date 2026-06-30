Rotary Round-Up: Remembering the Bicentennial Wagon Train

The young schoolteacher, dressed in calicos and layers of ruffled petticoats, held the hands of her second graders as they watched the wagon train pull into their small town. The children had been preparing for this all year and couldn’t contain their excitement.

The date was 1976, Mid-May, when Central Elementary lined U.S. 12 in White Pigeon, Michigan to welcome the Great Lakes Bicentennial Wagon Train. I was that young 2nd grade teacher. This pilgrimage was a massive nationwide celebration which included thousands of volunteers, tracing different historic trails from coast to coast in covered wagons.

Between 300 and 500 covered wagons traveled west to east that year, with new wagons joining the train along the way. The first train departed from Blaine, Washington in June 1975, taking over a year to complete the trek. All the trails led to Pennsylvania, the birthplace of our nation.

In the rear of our wagon train were Indians on horseback, dragging long poles with their teepees attached. Most trains had no Indians, but ours did. This wagon train had families riding in wagons with others walking alongside or on horseback.

Every trail’s destination was Valley Forge, Pennsylvania for the grand encampment on July 3, 1976. The late President Gerald Ford, a Michigander, attended the event, establishing Valley Forge as a National Historical Park.

Along the routes, communities got involved including White Pigeon. We were fortunate because this group of wagons, teepees and people spent the night in our town. After school I went home to grab my husband and toddler and set off to visit our wagon train encampment. We spoke with the participants, watched as they prepared dinner, and we visited the teepees. The Indians were located outside the wagon circle, which I didn’t like but that is how it was done 200 years ago. As a teacher I was interested in their home-schooling (wagon-schooling is a better term) and how they could get by legally with children not attending school.

Our school principal encouraged all staff and student body to wear costumes from the 1776 era. Each week we had a day where we pretended to live and teach in the 18th century. We were preparing for the wagon train’s visit in May. It was history alive!

Looking back, the most remarkable thing about this successful event was the lack of technology. We had no Google, cell phones, or social media. We experienced this event up close and personal; not through a phone lens. I didn’t worry about how I’d look on social media or post a political statement on the treatment of American Indians. Everyone on that day, in my opinion, was on the same page; celebrating American’s 200th anniversary.

Let’s all get on the same page this year. Leave your phones at home, attend a local celebration up close and personal and give thanks we live in this wonderful country. Happy 250th Anniversary America!

Rotary celebrates America250

Rotary clubs across the country are joining the America250 initiative by celebrating our nation’s 250th anniversary through local service and community events.

Across Denton County, Rotary clubs are expanding their community flag programs. Volunteers partner with local Scout troops to place American flags in subscribers’ yards for six patriotic holidays each year, then collect and store them afterward. The annual cost is approximately $60.

For more information, contact one of these local Rotary clubs:

Highland Village/Lewisville Area Rotary Club

Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Salerno’s Italian Restaurant, FM 407

President: Lisa Mehl

www.hvrotary.org

Lewisville Noon Rotary Club

Wednesdays, noon-1 p.m.

Bistecca Italian Kitchen, Highland Village Road and FM 407

President: Kathy Travis

www.lewisvillenoonrotary.com

Cross Timbers Rotary Club

Fridays, 8-9 a.m.

Courtyard by Marriott, 4330 Courtyard Way

President: Kelly Murray

www.crosstimbersrotary.com

Flower Mound Rotary Club

Thursdays, noon-1 p.m.

Salerno’s Italian Restaurant, FM 407

President: Benjamin Hart

www.flowermoundrotary.org

Denton Lake Cities Rotary Club

Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m.

Oakmont Country Club, 1901 Oakmont Drive, Corinth

President: Pat Smith

www.dentonlakecitiesrotary.com

Denton Noon Rotary Club

Thursdays, noon-1 p.m.

Greater Denton Arts Council, 400 E. Hickory St., Denton

President: Courtney Banatoski