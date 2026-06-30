North Texas real estate broker to advocate for Denton County property taxpayers

Homeowners across Texas continue to voice concerns over rising property taxes, and those in Denton County are no different.

That’s why a North Texas advocate known for helping homeowners protest their appraisals at no cost is bringing his efforts to Denton County for the first time.

Real estate broker and registered senior property tax consultant Chandler Crouch will help represent homeowners during property tax appraisal hearings Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Denton Central Appraisal District in Denton.

Crouch, a real estate broker, has spent the past nine years assisting homeowners with the property tax protest process, filing more than 200,000 appraisal protests across Texas. He said the hearings provide an important opportunity for property owners to challenge valuations they believe are inaccurate.

“This is about basic fairness,” said Crouch. “A homeowner should not have to be an expert in appraisal law just to keep the government from overvaluing their house. If the number is wrong, they deserve a chance to get it corrected.”

In addition to representing homeowners during appraisal review board hearings, Crouch has become a prominent advocate for property tax reform in Texas. He has worked alongside state lawmakers on legislation designed to improve transparency, accountability and fairness within the state’s property tax system.

Crouch has also built a large online following by educating homeowners about the appraisal process. His YouTube videos covering topics such as appraisal districts, protest strategies, taxpayer rights and proposed reforms have attracted hundreds of thousands of views.

Legislative efforts to reform the property tax system have continued, including Governor Greg Abbott signing a property tax relief bill in Robson Ranch a year ago, but Crouch said homeowners cannot afford to wait for policy changes.

“I’ve worked on legislation and advocated for changes to the system, but homeowners can’t wait for the next legislative session,” he said. “Every hearing is a chance to make sure a family pays only what the law requires – not a dollar more.”

Crouch said his services are provided free of charge to the homeowners he represents.