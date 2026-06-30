Korean-style restaurant now open in Flower Mound

Another Korean-style restaurant is trying its hand at a shopping center in Flower Mound.

Dolsot Korean Kitchen opened at Robertson’s Creek Shopping Center in Flower Mound at the end of June.

The restaurant, named after the Korean word for a piece of cookware similar to a pot, serves authentic Korean cuisine.

“A new Korean restaurant has arrived in Flower Mound and we’re excited to serve you,” said Dolsot in a post to social media.

According to Dolsot’s online menu, the restaurant serves fish sticks, truffle fries, kimchi fries, fried dumplings, rolled omelets, deep-fried shrimp, and Tteokbokki, a popular Korean street food featuring rice cakes in a spicy, sweet and savory sauce.

Other authentic options at Dolsot include lunch box options with bulgogi and spicy stir-fried pork, as well as Korean pancakes, Korean barbecue and a variety of soup and rice options.

The new authentic Korean spot replaces KO Chicken, which replaced CH Chicken. Both served Korean fried chicken and other Korean cuisines.

Before CM Chicken, the space was occupied by Penn Station East Coast Subs, which once brought President George W. Bush to Flower Mound in 2014.

To learn more about Dolsot, follow the restaurant on Facebook.