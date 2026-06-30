TxDOT to close parts of I-35W/I-35E merge as work continues

Commuters going through Denton for July 4 or FIFA World Cup activities should be wary of upcoming closures at the merge of I-35W and I-35E.

Texas Department of Transportation will continue work on the $583 million road project and close parts of the merge Tuesday and Thursday night.

According to a press release from TxDOT, the northbound I-35E off-ramp to southbound I-35W will be closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The southbound I-35 off-ramp to Oak Street will also be closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Finally, the on and off-ramp of southbound I-35 between Hwy 380 and I-35W will be intermittently closed from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. on Friday.

According to TxDOT, various frontage roads are also expected to be closed in the area during during this time.

Signed detours will be in place, but drivers should expect delays through the area and plan for extra travel time.

Earlier in June, TxDOT fully shut down I-35E through Denton as crews worked on the massive merge project, which the department said is expected to be completed in fall 2029.

Work is weather-permitting, so if any heavy rain or storms come through the area, the work might be delayed.

For more information on the project, visit the TxDOT project tracker on the department’s website.