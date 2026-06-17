Wednesday, June 17, 2026
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Construction to fully close I-35E in Denton throughout the weekend

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
0
16
Image courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation

Denton County commuters should plan ahead if they’re travel route includes the I-35E/I-35W merge through Denton.

The major interchange will be fully closed periodically starting Friday and continuing until Sunday morning.

According to TxDOT, the southbound I-35E off ramp to southbound I-35W will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.

The northbound I-35W off ramp to northbound I-35E will also be closed from 8 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday. This ramp will also be narrowed to one lane from 8 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday.

All southbound and northbound lanes of I-35E from Oak Street to Bonnie Brae Street will be closed from 8 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday, but frontage roads will be remain open.

Finally, northbound and southbound Bonnie Brae Street under I-35E will narrow to one lane from 8 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday.

TxDOT said signed detours will be in place during the closure, but drivers should expect delays and plan for extra travel time.

The work is part of TxDOT’s ongoing $583 million project to make improvements to the I-35E/I-35W merge.

According to the department, the project is expected to be completed in Fall 2029.

For more information, visit the TxDOT road condition tracker.

Previous article
Lewisville ISD names new principal for middle school in Lewisville
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

Related Articles



Popular This Week