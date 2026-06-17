Construction to fully close I-35E in Denton throughout the weekend

Denton County commuters should plan ahead if they’re travel route includes the I-35E/I-35W merge through Denton.

The major interchange will be fully closed periodically starting Friday and continuing until Sunday morning.

According to TxDOT, the southbound I-35E off ramp to southbound I-35W will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.

The northbound I-35W off ramp to northbound I-35E will also be closed from 8 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday. This ramp will also be narrowed to one lane from 8 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday.

All southbound and northbound lanes of I-35E from Oak Street to Bonnie Brae Street will be closed from 8 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday, but frontage roads will be remain open.

Finally, northbound and southbound Bonnie Brae Street under I-35E will narrow to one lane from 8 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday.

TxDOT said signed detours will be in place during the closure, but drivers should expect delays and plan for extra travel time.

The work is part of TxDOT’s ongoing $583 million project to make improvements to the I-35E/I-35W merge.

According to the department, the project is expected to be completed in Fall 2029.

For more information, visit the TxDOT road condition tracker.