Flower Mound grad’s personal experiences inspired her unique career path

Time in a dental chair can change more than a smile. Ask Marie Seykora of Flower Mound.

The Flower Mound resident graduated from Flower Mound High School in 2020, but four years earlier, she tripped and fell – losing a few of her front teeth.

Seykora relied on her dental hygienist to give her a smile she can be proud of again.

“I had to go to the dentist a lot more, and the dental hygienist there really calmed me down,” she said.

Fast-forward to June 2026, Seykora has come full circle – smiling as she graduated top of her class at the Texas A&M University College of Dentistry and prepares to start a special care dentistry job in Richardson in July.

But Seykora wouldn’t have made it to where she is now without that incident back in October 2016.

The full saga of saving Seykora’s smile and her journey toward a dental hygiene degree includes doses of neighborly friendship and lessons in finding joy despite some of life’s worst obstacles.

When Seykora fell outside her home in October 2016, her parents, Barbara and John, immediately sought the expertise of next-door neighbor and family friend, Dr. Aaron Vickers.

Vickers is an oral and maxillofacial surgeon and an owner of the multilocation Texas Center for Oral Surgery and Dental Implants.

“I looked at her mouth, and her teeth were all over the place,” he said.

Vickers was able to manually reposition Seykora’s teeth, using wire bonding to splint everything in place until she could follow up with her dentist.

It was a quick fix that Seykora needed.

“This was a Thursday evening, so she had school the next day,” said Vickers. “I remember I told her to just take the day off. I said, ‘You are going to feel terrible, and you are going to look like you got beat up.’”

Seykora thanked Vickers for his work, but didn’t take his advice and went to school the next day, anyway.

Life continued, and both families of six grew closer. Seykora often babysat for the neighbors, even after both families had moved to other neighborhoods in Flower Mound.

Grace Vickers, now 12, is the third child and has Kabuki syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects multiple systems in the body.

Symptoms vary but often include intellectual disabilities, immune deficiencies, decreased muscle tone and cardiac and kidney abnormalities, according to Kabuki Syndrome Foundation.

Grace has had three open-heart surgeries, is developmentally delayed and has low muscle tone.

“Grace is truly like a sister to me,” said Seykora. “Despite her hardships, she remains positive and reminds me to always live life to the fullest.”

After graduating from Flower Mound High, Seykora graduated from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville with a bachelor’s in public health in 2024, but she still didn’t feel like she was where she wanted to be.

Seykora then considered pursuing a nursing degree, but always remembered her extensive dental treatment and wanted to help others, like Dr. Vickers.

“In my mind, what sets dental professionals apart is the combination of both paying close attention to detail and [focusing] on skills while also having the ability to make patients feel comfortable,” she said.

Seykora returned to Texas, enrolled at A&M Dentistry and became a part-time nanny for Grace. She cares for Grace a few nights a week and on occasional weekends.

It led Seykora down the career path she truly felt called to do.

“My experience with her has led to my compassion in dentistry and the understanding of the connection between oral health and systemic health,” she Seykora. “Difficulties with oral hygiene can affect comfort, nutrition and other medical conditions, including heart health, which is a concern for Grace. Caring for her reinforces to me that proper oral health care is about caring for the whole body, not just teeth.”

With Grace in mind, Seykora sought opportunities in special care dentistry. That included working at A&M Dentistry’s Special Care Clinic. She also shadowed dentists at both Children’s Health and Scottish Rite for Children.

Special care dentistry is growing in popularity worldwide, focusing on oral health care for a wide range of issues that limit patients’ ability to receive routine dental care.

“It could be someone who has never been to the dentist before and has multiple cavities,” said Seykora. “That’s a special healthcare need. It’s not something you would typically see.”

With a license and a job locked down in Richardson, Seykora said she could also see a future in public health or academia, but always aims to treat patients who have special care needs.

“In five to 10 years, I see myself as a compassionate dental professional dedicated to making every patient feel understood, respected and cared for, no matter their circumstances,” she said.

To learn more about the Texas A&M University College of Dentistry, visit the university’s website.