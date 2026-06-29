Southern Denton County students earn 2026 National Merit Scholarships

A two-year long journey comes to a climax for many Southern Denton County students.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced its scholarship winners Wednesday, June 3 which includes many students from southern Denton County.

Below compiles multiple rounds of winners from Lewisville ISD, Northwest ISD, Denton ISD and other local students that attended nearby schools or academies.

According to NMSC, the 6,700 total winners this year will earn parts of $24 million worth of scholarships.

The applicants applied their junior year and followed the process until graduating in May.

Argyle ISD

Argyle High School

Liyah A. Cha of Argyle earned a scholarship and plans to pursue a career in marketing.

Sri Abhinav Thatavarthi of Argyle earned a scholarship and plans to pursue a career in medical research.

Rylee M. Pizana of Denton earned a scholarship and plans to pursue a career in biochemical engineering.

Denton ISD

Denton High School

Anderson J. Trachsel of Denton earned a scholarship and plans to pursue a career in earth science.

Lewisville ISD

Flower Mound High School

Mahesh Chintalapati of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to Texas A&M University and plans to pursue a career in medicine.

Hannah D. Deitrick of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to Oklahoma State University and plans to pursue a career in architecture.

Jeffrey B. Du of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to Texas A&M University, and is undecided on a future career path.

Sanjana Reddy Gokul of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to the University of Texas at Dallas and plans to pursue a career in medicine.

Amy J. Johnson of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to attend Oklahoma State University and plans to pursue a career in electrical engineering.

Sujal Karegowdra of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to Texas A&M University and plans to pursue a career in healthcare.

Anish Koduri of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to attend Texas A&M University and plans to pursue a career in biomedical engineering.

Hope Y. Robinson of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to the University of Alabama and plans to pursue a career in accounting.

Keaton J. Wood of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to the University of Texas at Dallas and plans to pursue a career in computer science.

Vihaan R. Daggula of Flower Mound earned a scholarship and plans to pursue a career in business.

Noah M. Kang of Flower Mound earned a scholarship and plans to pursue a career in marine biology.

Marcus High School

Meghan M. George of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to the University of Texas at Dallas and will pursue a career in accounting.

Nadia Oh of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to Texas A&M University and plans to pursue a career in engineering.

Juliet E. Padilla of Flower Mound will stay local, earning a scholarship to the University of North Texas and will pursue a career in mechanical engineering.

Xavier E. Schwartz of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to attend Texas A&M University and pursue a career in mechanical engineering.

Zain R. Keshwani of Lewisville earned a scholarship the University of Texas at Dallas and plans to pursue a career in computer science.

Veda S. Ganesan of Flower Mound earned a scholarship and plans to pursue a career in finance.

Siddharth Prem of Flower Mound earned a scholarship and plans to pursue a career in microbiology or immunology.

Viraaj Seth of Flower Mound earned a scholarship and plans to pursue a career in electrical engineering.

Lewisville High School

Aiden J. Garrett of Lewisville will stay local, earning a scholarship to attend the University of North Texas and pursue a career in accounting.

Hebron High School

Tejasvi R. Kummetha of Carrollton earned a scholarship to the University of Texas at Dallas and plans to pursue a career in nueroscience.

Zoe T. Nguyen earned a scholarship to Texas A&M University and plans to pursue a career in mechanical engineering.

Edwin H. Chung of Lewisville earned a scholarship and plans to pursue a career in applied mathematics.

Callie J. Clay of Lewisville earned a scholarship and plans to pursue a career in business.

Yudhister Mallapuraju of Lewisville earned a scholarship and plans to pursue a career in computer programming.

Sophia A. Mathew of Lewisville earned a scholarship and plans to pursue a career in healthcare.

Ethan S. Shea of Lewisville earned a scholarship and plans to pursue a career in healthcare.

Northwest ISD

Byron Nelson High School

Barrett M. Fickle of Fort Worth earned a scholarship to attend the University of Alabama and will pursue a career in aerospace engineering.

James M. Steele High School

Harper R. Campbell of Haslet earned a scholarship to the University of Oklahoma and plans to pursue a career in meteorology.

Northwest High School

Dawson H. Barthelemy of Justin earned a scholarship to the University of Tulsa and plans to pursue a career in computer science.

Private schools and academies

Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science in Denton

Aneesh Krishna Doppalapudi of Copper Canyon earned a scholarship to Texas A&M University and plans to pursue a career in medicine.

Joel U. Carbonell of Flower Mound earned a scholarship to Texas A&M University and plans to pursue a career in anesthesiology.

Shreyes Suribhotla of Flower Mound earned a scholarship and plans to pursue a career in computer science.

Founders Classical Academy

Diego A. Bustamante of Lewisville earned a scholarship to Texas A&M University and plans to pursue a career in nuclear engineering.

Faith Christian School in Grapevine

Scarlett Bair of Flower Mound earned a scholarship and plans to pursue a career in medicine.

School of Science and Engineering Magnet in Dallas

Akshay R. Patil of Flower Mound earned a scholarship and plans to pursue a career in aerospace engineering.