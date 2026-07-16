Man and his dog drown in Argyle pond

The bodies of a man and his dog were recovered from a pond in Argyle Wednesday evening.

Local fire departments responded to a possible drowning at the ponds near the Country Lakes residential community.

According to Denton County ESD No. 1 and 2 spokesperson Megan Reynolds, an individual had reportedly entered the pond and not resurfaced.

The ponds, which are just inside the town limits of Argyle, saw an increased first responder presence around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday as crews from Denton County ESD No. 1 and 2, Denton FD and Lewisville FD all investigated the possible drowning.

According to an update from Denton FD shortly after 9 p.m., a man and his dog had both drowned in the pond.

Crews were able to recover both bodies with the help of dive teams, sonar boats and drones.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will continue its own investigation and has not released the identity of the victim, yet.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this family on the loss of two of their loved ones,” said Denton FD in a post to social media.

The Flower Mound Fire Department and Argyle Police Department also aided in recovery efforts.

“Thank you to [Denton FD, Lewisville FD, Flower Mound FD and Argyle PD] for your professionalism, teamwork and compassion during this incident,” said Denton County ESD No. 1 and 2 in a post to social media. “We are grateful for the countless hours, training and dedication you provide to the community.”

Officials have not released any other information in the case.