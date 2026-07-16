The Collective Boutiques prepared to open in Highland Village

Shop owners are moved in and Highland Village’s new boutique store is just about ready to welcome shoppers.

The Collective Boutiques will host a soft opening Saturday in preparation for its grand opening on Saturday, August 15.

“Our amazing shop owners are getting ready to transform their spaces, and we are one step closer to opening our doors to the Highland Village community,” said the store in a post to social media. “We cannot wait to see each space come to life with beautiful boutiques, unique products, gifts, accessories, home décor and so much more.”

The Collective Boutiques jumped on an opportunity to fill a space along FM 407 that was left empty when Painted Tree Boutiques suddenly closed all of its locations in April.

Soon, a group of local, independent vendors will share the same roof at The Collectives Boutiques, and shoppers can look through a variety of unique gifts, clothing and accessories.

“The name was chosen intentionally, as it reflects the shop owners and small businesses we are proud to be offering homes to following the abrupt closing of The Painted Tree,” said The Collective Boutiques in a post to social media.

Previous reporting indicates Highland Village will be one of the first expansion locations to open, alongside Franklin, Tennessee and Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Other locations in Texas that are currently pending or in negotiation include Houston, Kingwood, Mansfield and Tyler.

The Collective Boutiques is also working to open stores in Ohio, Colorado, Kansas, Alabama and Arizona.