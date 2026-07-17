Taco bar concept in Flower Mound to close after 10 years

Southern Denton County foodies will have a couple more weeks to get their finals meals in at a popular taco bar concept.

Urbano Enchilada Taco Bar will close its doors at the end of July, concluding nearly 10 years of serving a taste of Mexico in Flower Mound.

The Mexican restaurant announced the news in a post to social media Friday afternoon.

“Although this isn’t easy for us, we simply want to say thank you. Thank you to every guest who chose us for lunch with coworkers, family dinners, first dates, birthday celebrations, wedding proposals, wedding receptions, high school reunions, Taco Tuesdays, Margarita Mondays, and countless memories in between,” said the restaurant in a post. “Thank you for allowing us to be part of your lives and your traditions.”

Urbano opened in 2016, and was featured in The Cross Timbers Gazette‘s Foodie Friday section multiple times over the years.

The Mexican spot was known for its hand-crafted margaritas and Mexican Street Corn, also known as Elote, as well as a variety of street-style tacos with all the toppings.

Owners Lynne and David Cerda also had a Mexican restaurant in Bartonville, which was named Mi Sueño.

Urbano did well in the community, making it through the COVID-19 pandemic with the help of delivery and pickup orders.

“Over the past decade, you’ve honored us with awards, recommended us to your friends, celebrated milestones with us and supported us through both the best and most challenging times,” read the restaurant’s post. “We are truly grateful for every meal shared, every conversation, every laugh, and every friendship that began within these walls.”

The community shared an outpouring of support for the owners in the social media announcement, proving Urbano will be missed by the community it has dedicated 10 years of service to.

Customers will have to go elsewhere to find enchiladas, street tacos and refreshing margaritas.

“While this chapter is coming to an end, the memories we’ve created together will stay with us forever,” read the post. “We would love the opportunity to serve you one last time before we close. If URBANO has ever been a special place for you, come by, enjoy your favorite meal, raise a margarita with us, and help us celebrate 10 unforgettable years.”