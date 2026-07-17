Southern Denton County first responders deploy to Central Texas to help flood aid

Heavy flooding has hit Central Texas again, and crews from southern Denton County are heading south to help.

Crew from the Flower Mound Fire Department and Lewisville Fire Department

Flower Mound sent its AMBUS unit and Lewisville sent crews to Kerrville Thursday after Governor Greg Abbott declared a disaster declaration in 59 Texas counties seeing heavy storms and flash floods.

“We are always incredibly proud to put our training, skills, and dedication to work,” said Lewisville FD in a post to social media. “Not just to keep our residents safe here at home, but to assist our neighbors across Texas whenever and wherever we are called.”

Crews will aid in rescue efforts and provide support for the communities in the affected areas.

Other first responders from departments around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex are joining in the statewide response, as well, including Denton, McKinney, Irving, Grapevine, Coppell, Richardson and others.

“When flooding strikes our Texas communities, our firefighters are ready to answer the call. Thanks to their rigorous, high-level training, LFD members are able to take their specialized swift water rescue skills statewide to help those in desperate need,” said Lewisville FD. “We are incredibly proud of their dedication, bravery and readiness to protect lives, no matter where the emergency takes them.”