Art project in Lewisville up for international recognition

An art installation in Lewisville is one of 100 projects from around the world that can be voted on to win an international award.

‘Civitas,’ the sculpture outside Lewisville’s new Tittle-McFadden Public Safety Center, is in the running for the CODAawards People’s Choice Award, the organization announced Wednesday.

According to a press release, The CODAawards are the premier award recognizing collaborations that result in outstanding projects successfully integrating commissioned art into interior, architectural or public spaces.

The installations up against Lewisville’s are from 16 different countries and represent more than $84 million in commission fees for artists.

It is the 14th year of the CODAawards, which are put on by CODAworx, the Collaboration of Design + Art.

“The CODAawards allow us to celebrate outstanding artistic achievement in a direct and meaningful way,” said Toni Sikes, CEO of CODAworx. “We are shining a light on the creative force itself — the collaborative ideas, materials and forms that define today’s most compelling public art.”

According to the CODAworx website, artist Blessing Hancock created the $320,000 sculpture.

Civitas is the Latin word for citizenship or community, which inspired Hancock to create something that represented community, protection and an overall sense of belonging.

Civitas features words and phrases gathered from Lewisville community members and City of Lewisville employees, cut into the sculpture’s surface.

“The piece is meant to foster community trust and inspire open communication, as well as engage passing visitors, thanks to a visual perspective that changes as you move around, under and through it,” reads the CODAworx description of the installation. “While striking during the day, the sculpture truly comes to life at night, when integrated, color-changing LED lighting projects the words onto the surrounding concrete, extending its presence beyond the structure itself.”

To learn more about the piece, and give it a vote, visit the CODAworx website.

Voting is open until Friday, July 31.