Northlake Notes – July 2026

I want to begin by thanking the residents who continue to stay engaged in Northlake’s future. Whether you voted in the recent election, attend meetings, ask questions or simply take time to understand how local government works, your involvement matters.

With the voter approval of the Northlake Municipal Development District, the MDD board members have now been appointed. I want to thank each of them for their willingness to serve in this important role. I also want to sincerely thank the past and present members of our EDC and CDC boards. Their time, input and commitment helped guide Northlake through important years of growth and planning. Much of this work happens quietly, but it has made a meaningful difference for our town.

The MDD gives Northlake a better way to focus these funds on projects residents actually experience, including roads, infrastructure, quality-of-life improvements, economic development and long-term planning. As we grow, we need to make decisions earlier, not after problems have already become harder and more expensive to fix.

One of those priorities is traffic. I know how frustrating it is to sit in traffic, adjust to new road patterns and wonder why certain changes were made before larger improvements are finished. Residents want relief they can see and feel now, and I want that too.

The difficult reality is that Northlake has been planning around major TxDOT projects for more than a decade. Many local road decisions, development requirements, traffic studies and infrastructure plans were built around the expectation that certain state roadway improvements would move forward on a particular timeline. When those larger projects are delayed, local improvements can appear disconnected or confusing, even when they are part of a larger plan.

That does not make the daily frustration any less real. A changed intersection pattern, temporary signal or shifted traffic movement can feel incomplete when the larger state project it was designed to support has not yet happened. I understand why residents look at some of these changes and ask, “Why was this done this way?” That is a fair question.

While we continue to push for the larger regional projects Northlake has been counting on, we are also focused on smaller improvements that can help now. The future left-turn lane onto Westbridge from Cleveland Gibbs Road is one example. I recently pressured staff to have that turn lane completed before the school year begins, if at all possible. The expansion of lanes at FM 1171 is another example of a targeted improvement that can help traffic move more safely and efficiently which we are trying to expedite as well.

These projects may not solve every traffic challenge, but they matter. A turn lane may sound minor until it keeps stopped cars out of a through lane. An added lane may not fix an entire corridor, but it can improve flow at a critical point. Sometimes traffic relief comes from a series of practical changes that reduce backups, improve safety and remove daily bottlenecks one piece at a time.

Town staff and council continue to work with TxDOT, Denton County, developers and neighboring communities to keep these projects moving and to look for practical improvements we can make along the way. In some cases, the town can act directly. In other cases, we are dependent on state-controlled roads, state funding, right-of-way acquisition, engineering timelines and regional project schedules.

I do not want residents to feel dismissed when they raise concerns about traffic. I hear those concerns, I share many of them, and I know the current conditions are difficult. As Mayor, I will continue to advocate for practical short-term relief while keeping pressure on the major improvements needed for Northlake’s future.

Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions: [email protected].