Lewisville’s new Public Safety Center is ready for operation

Lewisville celebrated the grand opening for the new Tittle-McFadden Public Safety Center on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The 305,705-square-foot indoor and outdoor campus is located on a 16.22-acre plot of land. There is still room to build in the future with anticipated growth and amenities for employees.

It includes an Emergency Operations Center, training rooms, a police station, a fire station, administrative offices, a five-level parking garage and a dispatch center.

The Lewisville Police Department’s sworn staff makes up 188 of the center’s staff members. 80 more are professional staff and another 20 are volunteers at the site.

“They have everything for patrol officers,” said Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell in her weekly newsletter. “Ranging from plentiful plug-ins to charge their devices to crime scene staff with the latest in lab technology to lift fingerprints and process other materials, Lewisville PD will have amenities designed to make their jobs easier.”

On the side of the Fire Department, Lewisville’s staff at the center includes 173 sworn staff and 10 more professional staff.

There will be a five-bay fire station with plenty of room for fire engines and ambulances. The battalion chief will get his own, separate bay.

On-duty firefighters will have individual rooms with a desk area, bed and TV with specialized tones that will only awaken those who need to respond to a call.

A kitchen area is another feature that Mitchell highlighted.

It has three pantries and refrigerators for each of the three shifts, as well as a large area where food can be prepared before it is put on the stove or barbecue area.

According to Lewisville officials, the complex was designed with extra cubicles and space to grow as staff expands to handle the continued population increase.

“I am so proud of our city officials for thinking ahead and planning meticulously on this new building the past several years,” said Mitchell. “It is a much-needed and welcomed addition to our community.”

The new center is located at 1187 W. Main Street.