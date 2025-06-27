Roanoke FD mourns loss of Fire Captain

Roanoke’s Fire Captain Michael Reedy died on Wednesday following a sudden medical emergency, announced the department.

Reedy started with Roanoke’s department as a volunteer in 2007 before transitioning into a full-time position in 2008.

He served at Roanoke’s Station 1.

“Reedy served our community with courage, compassion and an unwavering commitment to public safety,” said the department in a statement on social media. “He became a respected leader, a mentor to many and a trusted friend to all who knew him.”

The former captain also led the Roanoke Fire Honor Guard and was the heart of the Roanoke Klownz, the children’s fire safety education team.

“His energy, humor and passion for teaching fire safety left a lasting impression on countless young lives throughout our community,” said the department.

Reedy’s commitment to serving the community was recognized by Fire Chief Christopher Addington.

“We are devastated by the loss of one of our own,” he said. “Captain Reedy embodied the highest ideals of our profession – honor, service and brotherhood. Our department is mourning together as a family, and we extend out deepest condolences to his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

The fire department will offer grief counseling services for its personnel and details about funeral and memorial arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

Roanoke’s Mayor Scooter Gierisch ordered the flags to be lowered at half-staff throughout the city in remembrance of Reedy. A memorial has also been set up at Fire Station 1 so the community can offer condolences to the department and Reedy’s family.

The department has set up a Venmo account (@Roanoke-Local4084) if anyone from the community wishes to support Reedy’s family. Monetary donations have been requested in lieu of flowers.

Roanoke Local 4080 can be reached by email at [email protected].

The department asks that Reedy’s family, friends and the Roanoke community be kept in everyone’s thoughts and prayers.