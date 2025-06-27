Local performers return to Trietsch Memorial for 2025 Patriotic Concert

The annual Patriotic Concert will be held on Saturday and Sunday at Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church.

Performers include Trietsch’s Chancel Choir, the Flower Mound Symphony and the Voices of Flower Mound.

“This concert is a wonderful collaborative effort by the Flower Mound Symphony, the Voices of Flower Mound and the Trietsch Methodist Church Choir,” said Karen Chraska, a member of Trietsch. “It is widely regarded as premier musical event with 150 participating musicians.”

Together, the groups will put on a concert full of “great, feel-good music that celebrates America and thanks God for the freedoms we enjoy in this great country,” according to the church’s website.

“We have been presenting this concert now for well over 20 years,” said Chraska. “It is a community event celebrating our country, our community and our faith.”

Student and senior tickets are $10.

Adult tickets are $12 if paid for in advance or $15 if purchased at the door.

Veterans and children under 12 get in for free.

Family deals are available for immediate family that comes as a group of four or more. They’ll get in for $40.

On Saturday, the concert will start at 7 p.m. On Sunday, it will start at 2 p.m. They can be purchased on Trietsch’s website.