Foodie Friday: Restaurants opening with 25% occupancy

On Monday, April 27, Gov. Greg Abbott announced a gradual re-opening of the state, beginning with a lift on stay-at-home orders as of Thursday evening and the ability for restaurants, retail stores, movie theaters, museums, and libraries to open with 25% occupancy.

Here are the southern Denton County restaurants choosing to open their doors for dine-in service after May 1, 2020. Make sure to check with your favorite restaurant if you don’t see them on this list and let us know if we missed anyone.

Alfornos in Flower Mound has opened back up to the public serving their delicious Italian food, and they are also still open for pick-up if you order online.

Place your online order here.

Bistecca in Highland Village has been hard at work sprucing up their patio to provide an even better dining experience for you. In addition to opening up their dine-in service, they will also continue to offer pick-up options for at-home dining, so check their Facebook page for daily specials.

The Brass Tap in the Shops at Highland Village is open with limited seating on a first-come first-serve basis starting at 11am each day. They are also continuing their online take-out and curbside ordering as well as their 3rd-party delivery service for those who wish to not dine-in.

Eggspress Cafe in Highland Village is open from 7am-2pm every day, serving their customers breakfast and lunch with 25% occupancy. They are also continuing to offer online ordering for take out by placing an order on their website or by or calling 469-451-5187. They’re also keeping up delivery though GrubHub and Doordash.

GiroPizza in Flower Mound is accepting reservations for dine-in service. You can reserve your spot by calling 214-513-1777. They also continue to offer their to-go curbside pickup and delivery. You can place your order online or call them.

Gloria’s Latin Cuisine

Gloria’s in Flower Mound has opened up their restaurant and patio spaces for dining at 25% occupancy and they also continue to offer curbside and delivery service.

Hillside’s dining room is back open and is accepting dine-in customers by reservation only through Yelp to maintain the 25% occupancy rule. They are open from 3-8pm daily and will still be offering curbside service.

Make your reservation here.

Lambeau’s in the Shops at Highland Village is open with limited seating so you can dine-in and catch all the sports replays showing on their TVs!

Marty B’s in Bartonville is back open with the following hours: Monday-Thursday 11am-10pm; Friday-Saturday 11am-11pm; Sunday 11am-9pm. They are not currently offering live music, but their full menu is available inside with a limited menu available on the patio and for curbside pick-up.

Mi Dia from Scratch in Flower Mound is accepting walk-in customers for dine-in on a first-come first-serve basis. Their curbside menus are also still available!

Mio Nonno in Flower Mound’s Lakesdie DFW is open for dine-in by reservation only. Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant or on OpenTable.

Rustico in Flower Mound is back with their full menu and will be accepting reservations-only for dine-in service with the following hours: Monday-Thursday 4-10pm; Friday-Saturday 4-11pm; Sunday 4-9pm. They will also continue with their curbside service. You can place your order by calling 214-513-1112 or 214-513-1115.

Make your reservation here.

After deep-cleaning the restaurant, the Rusty Beagle in Lewisville is back to serving their customers inside and on their beautiful outdoor patio. They are open revised hours, so check their Facebook page for more information.

Shoal Creek Tavern has debuted a new menu with the re-opening of their dine-in service. They open at 11am and are serving up old favorites as well as some new dishes for you to try.

The Bartonville Store is opening up on Saturday, May 2 and will be open from 11am-8pm Monday-Saturday and Sunday 11am-6pm for dine-in service. They’re also planning on starting up their live music again, so stay tuned to their Facebook page for a schedule of performances.

Urbano in Flower Mound has opened up their restaurant and patio seating at 25% occupancy and will be open from 11am-9pm. Take-out is available for those choosing not to dine-in.