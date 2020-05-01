Local Boy Scout Troop 265 celebrates five Eagles

Troop 265, chartered by Lamb of God Lutheran Church on Cross Timbers Road, Flower Mound proudly celebrated an Eagle Court of Honor for five Boy Scouts on February 23rd at the Briarwood Retreat Center in Copper Canyon. This Boy Scout Troop is proud of the many young men who have achieved this highly respected rank advancement of the program.

Eagle Scouts recognized were Highland Village residents Barrett Bennett (18), Kenneth Hergenrader (17), Caelix Kidwell (18), Ethan Rice (17) and Lancelot Varga (18). Each of these young men began their scouting careers as Tiger Cubs. Since the inception of the Boy Scouts of America in 1911, only 4% of scouts continue through the process and rank advancement to attain the highest honor of Eagle Scout Rank. Far fewer began scouting at the first rank of Tiger Cub. These young men represent the embodiment of all of the program tenets: to be trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent.

As with other graduating seniors of Marcus High School, each of these fine young men see bright futures ahead where the discipline and leadership training received in Boy Scouts will serve them well in pursuit of their goals.

Barrett Bennett graduated with honors from Marcus High School in December 2019. Bennett’s Eagle project was the updating of a courtyard area and building a trash and recycle receptacle benefiting the Lewisville Chin Community Ministry. He will be attending Texas A & M at College Station in the fall of 2020 majoring in Construction Science.

Kenneth Hergenrader will graduate from Founders Classical Preparatory Academy in May at the top of his class where he participated in varsity football, track, and cross country. He is a National Merit Scholar, a LYNX Academy Science/Math Fellow, a Peer Tutor, a member of National Honor Society, and recipient of top awards in Latin, math, physics, and literature. For his Eagle Scout project, he designed and built a bridge over a ravine for the hiking trail system at the Briarwood Retreat Center. He qualified for automatic admission into several schools but accepted the invitation to attend the College of Engineering at

Texas A & M University at College Station this fall majoring in Engineering/Physics.

Caelix Kidwell, a senior at Marcus High School will also graduate in the top of his class and is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and Science National Honor Society. Kidwell’s Eagle project was the construction of a 10’x 20’ information kiosk at Briarwood Retreat Center. He has been accepted into UT – Austin and the School of Aerospace Engineering at UT.

Ethan Rice, senior at Marcus High School is the co-captain of their state ranked tennis team. Rice spends considerable time teaching and playing competitive tennis, going to the gym and doing homework. For his Eagle Project, Rice planned and led his team to renovate and enhance an outdoor wooded chapel site for worship and study at the Briarwood Retreat Center. Rice plans on attending either TCU or OSU in the fall to study Entrepreneurial Business and Sports Management.

Lancelot Varga is also a senior at Marcus High School and a Track athlete. Varga worked hand in hand with Double Oak Mayor Mike Donnelly on his Eagle Project, upgrading Double Oak’s town hall outdoor patio with new benches for all residents to enjoy. He will pursue a degree in Computer Science and Cyber security. Lancelot wants to stay local to continue making a difference in his community.

These Eagle Scouts enjoyed many camp outs, hiked many miles, made precious memories, learned many life skills and graciously gave their service to others in our community. Troop 265 is very proud of these young men.

Troop 1225 honors new Eagle

Ethan Aaron Johnson, 15, of Flower Mound earned the rank of Eagle Scout and was awarded three Palms last September. His Eagle Court of Honor was held in December. Ethan is a member of Troop 1225 at St. Nicholas Church.

For his Eagle service project, Ethan created an outdoor learning area for Old Settlers Elementary School.

Ethan is a member of the Order of the Arrow, the Boy Scout Honor Society, and has served as First Vice Chief for his OA chapter. Ethan has earned, to date, 44 merit badges and plans to continue to be involved in scouting, attending High Adventures and mentoring other scouts. Ethan has attended summer camps in Arkansas, Colorado, the 2017 National Jamboree in West Virginia, Sea Base in Florida, Northern Tier in Minnesota, and has plans to attend Philmont and Summit Bechtel.

Ethan is also a sophomore at Flower Mound High School where he is involved in the competition marching band, robotics club competitions, English Honor Society, and Gifted and Talented program. He has a part-time job at Kumon Learning Center tutoring in English and Math. Ethan plans to major in mechanical/aeronautical engineering upon his high school graduation.