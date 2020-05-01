Another resident of Denton Rehab dies of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Friday one additional Denton County resident has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 22.

The patient, a female resident of Denton Rehabilitation Center in her 60s, was a previously reported hospital-isolated, contact transmission COVID-19 case in Denton County. This is the seventh coronavirus-related death among residents of the DRC.

“As we report the loss of a twenty-second life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We know that each life lost to COVID-19 is one too many.”

DCPH also announced 21 new laboratory-confirmed cases and 22 newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county. There are now 375 active cases and 389 recoveries.

Among the new cases are two residents of Flower Mound, two people from Lewisville and one resident on southwest unincorporated Denton County, which includes Lantana.

For additional information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, please visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. Visitwww.dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data. Visitwww.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.