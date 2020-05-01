Local coronavirus update — May 1

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from this week, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County this week, with links for more information.

Local “non-essential” stores and restaurants reopened Friday after the statewide stay-at-home order expired.

Denton County reported two deaths this week, active cases are up to 375 and 389 patients have recovered.

Denton County unemployment claims have topped 41,000 in a five-week span this spring.

Denton County will offer its first drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Saturday, and it’ll plan more events in the future.

The Denton County Commissioners Court allocated $675,000 to the United Way of Denton County for its Relief & Recovery Fund.

Flower Mound will reopen parks, library and other facilities and amenities later this month and this summer.

Medical City Healthcare is participating in a national study to determine if plasma from a recovered patient can help current patients.

