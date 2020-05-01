Home
Local coronavirus update — May 1

Image courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from this week, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County this week, with links for more information.

Local “non-essential” stores and restaurants reopened Friday after the statewide stay-at-home order expired.

Southern Denton County stores, restaurants reopen

Denton County reported two deaths this week, active cases are up to 375 and 389 patients have recovered.

Another resident of Denton Rehab dies of COVID-19

Denton County unemployment claims have topped 41,000 in a five-week span this spring.

Denton County unemployment claims top 41,000

Denton County will offer its first drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Saturday, and it’ll plan more events in the future.

Denton County to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing

The Denton County Commissioners Court allocated $675,000 to the United Way of Denton County for its Relief & Recovery Fund.

Denton County Commissioners allot $675K to assist residents in need

Flower Mound will reopen parks, library and other facilities and amenities later this month and this summer.

Flower Mound to reopen parks, library and more

Medical City Healthcare is participating in a national study to determine if plasma from a recovered patient can help current patients.

Medical City joins study of plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients

For our other coronavirus-related news stories on other days, click here.

For more information about the coronavirus, how it spreads and what to do if you develop symptoms, click here.

