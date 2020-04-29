Flower Mound to reopen parks, library and more

The town of Flower Mound is preparing to reopen many town facilities and amenities to the public.

The town closed many of its buildings to the public on March 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced plans for reopening the state as early as this week.

Flower Mound’s first facility reopenings are scheduled for May 18, according to a news release from the town, with more scheduled after that. Below is a list of the facilities and dates they will reopen, though the dates are subject to change:

Parks and Recreation

Twin Coves Park – May 18

Playgrounds, restrooms and pavilions — May 18

Heritage Park Splash Pad – May 18

Community Activity Center (gym, workout area and reduced programs) – June 1 Temporary Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Monday – Saturday) Normal hours and programs resume July 4 Indoor pool — June 1 Outdoor pool — July 4

Senior Center – June 15

Summer Camp – July 6

Public Library

Curbside Checkout – May 18

Library reopens to public – June 1

Town Hall and Other Facilities