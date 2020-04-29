Argyle, Bartonville win Municipal Clerk’s Office awards

The towns of Argyle and Bartonville are two of 18 municipalities in Texas to win the Municipal Clerk’s Office Achievement of Excellence Awards.

The new awards from the Texas Municipal Clerks Association recognize excellence in the effective and efficient management of resources in a Municipal Clerk’s Office, as well as the Municipal Clerk’s Office’s engagement with its citizens, elected officials and staff, and demonstrated compliance with local, state and federal standards.

To be eligible for the award, a clerk’s office must have met and demonstrated nine of 12 standards. Out of 595 eligible offices, 18 won the 2020 awards. Argyle and Bartonville are the only ones from Denton County.