Denton County to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Denton County Public Health will soon begin providing COVID-19 drive-thru testing for Denton County residents who pre-register and have had coronavirus symptoms in the last seven days.

The first drive-thru testing center will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at a DCPH clinic, 535 South Loop 288 in Denton. To be eligible for the drive-thru testing, you must have recently had COVID-19 symptoms, which include:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Chills

• Repeated shaking with chills

• Muscle pain

• Headache

• Sore throat

• Loss of taste or smell

• Abdominal pain

• Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea