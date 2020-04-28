Denton County to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Denton County Public Health will soon begin providing COVID-19 drive-thru testing for Denton County residents who pre-register and have had coronavirus symptoms in the last seven days.
The first drive-thru testing center will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at a DCPH clinic, 535 South Loop 288 in Denton. To be eligible for the drive-thru testing, you must have recently had COVID-19 symptoms, which include:
• Fever
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Chills
• Repeated shaking with chills
• Muscle pain
• Headache
• Sore throat
• Loss of taste or smell
• Abdominal pain
• Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea
If you meet the eligibility criteria above, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585 Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. DCPH testing centers currently have a maximum capacity of 200 tests per day, based on available personnel, testing supplies and lab capacity. Those who are not pre-registered will not receive testing. DCPH does not offer antibody testing.
To learn more about DCPH COVID-19 drive-thru testing centers, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing. You can also get tested for COVID-19 by calling your doctor or visiting other testing locations near you. Find other locations at https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/testing.aspx