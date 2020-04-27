Home
Local coronavirus update — April 27

Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day or over the weekend, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County from Saturday, April 25 through Monday, April 27, with links for more information.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced that all Texas restaurants, retail stores and other businesses can open Friday — with restrictions.

Texas restaurants, movie theaters and malls can open Friday

Since Saturday, Denton County Public Health reported one coronavirus-related death, 45 new cases and 16 recoveries.

Denton County COVID-19 cases now total 725

The United Way of Denton County announced grants totaling $150,500 from the COVID-19 Relief Fund to 15 local organizations.

United Way grants $150k to local nonprofits

State Senator Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, was appointed to the Senate Work Group on Economic Impact & Budgeting.

Nelson appointed to Senate Work Group on Economic Impact

For our other coronavirus-related news stories on other days, click here.

For more information about the coronavirus, how it spreads and what to do if you develop symptoms, click here.

