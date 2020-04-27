Local coronavirus update — April 27

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day or over the weekend, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County from Saturday, April 25 through Monday, April 27, with links for more information.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced that all Texas restaurants, retail stores and other businesses can open Friday — with restrictions.

Since Saturday, Denton County Public Health reported one coronavirus-related death, 45 new cases and 16 recoveries.

The United Way of Denton County announced grants totaling $150,500 from the COVID-19 Relief Fund to 15 local organizations.

State Senator Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, was appointed to the Senate Work Group on Economic Impact & Budgeting.

