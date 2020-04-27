Denton County COVID-19 cases now total 725

Denton County Public Health is reporting one coronavirus-related death, 45 new COVID-19 cases and 16 recoveries since Saturday.

On Saturday, DCPH announced that a woman over 80 who lived at the Denton Rehabilitation Center died as a result of the still-spreading virus.

“As we report the loss of a twentieth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We know that each life lost to COVID-19 is one too many.”

She is the fifth reported coronavirus-related death at the facility.

DCPH also announced 22 newly confirmed cases of the virus on Saturday, 11 on Sunday and 12 on Monday. There are now 361 active COVID-19 cases and 344 total recoveries.

Among the 45 new cases are four residents of Flower Mound, five people from Lewisville, one from Roanoke and one from southwest unincorporated Denton County, which includes Lantana.

Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.