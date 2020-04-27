United Way grants $150k to local nonprofits

The United Way of Denton County announced grants totaling $150,500 to 15 local organizations on the front lines facing dramatic increases in their service populations due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home orders.

“The depth of the impact of this crisis is felt across the county with nonprofits stretched to their limits to try to respond to the need,” said Gary Henderson, president and CEO of United Way of Denton County. “These grants are a drop in the bucket compared to what our community will require to effectively address immediate needs like food insecurity and eviction prevention, as well as prepare for long-term recovery for so many.”

These funds have been strategically deployed to help nonprofits across the county rise up to the increased demand for emergency food, diapers and other essential supplies, as well as to help United Way’s network of nonprofit partners increase capacity to manage unprecedented volume increases generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from UWDC.

The following nonprofits are receiving emergency funding from United Way of Denton County’s COVID-19 Relief Fund: CASA of Denton County,Children’s Advocacy Center, Christian Community Action, Cumberland Presbyterian Children’s Home, Denton County Friends of the Family, First Refuge Ministries, Grace Like Rain,Hearts for Homes, Journey to Dream, Metrocrest Services, Metroport Meals on Wheels, Mission Moms, NTX Community Food Pantry, PediPlace, and Woman to Woman Pregnancy Resource Center.

Local Denton County nonprofits submitted applications through North Texas Cares, a funder collaborative made up of local United Ways, including United Way of Denton County, and North Texas foundations that have come together to provide support for North Texas nonprofit organizations that work with people and communities most negatively affected by COVID-19.

United Way of Denton County’s COVID-19 Relief Fund has also provided eviction prevention for individuals and families across Denton County, employing both funding and manpower to support nonprofit partners fielding referrals for rent and utility assistance, as well as other resource inquiries, according to UWDC. Nearly $337,000 in emergency funding has been disbursed from the COVID-19 Relief Fund to support residents financially devastated by the necessary economic shutdown.

Nearly $500,000 in contributions have been made to United Way of Denton County’s COVID-19 Relief Fund by municipalities, corporations and individuals, including the city of Denton, city of Lewisville, Denton County, Truist Foundation and PACCAR Foundation.

United Way of Denton County will deploy additional COVID-19 Relief grant funding in the coming weeks. Donations to the United Way of Denton County COVID-19 Relief Fund can be made at www.unitedwaydenton.org/COVIDFund. UWDC is also compiling a list of available resources for the community during this crisis (i.e. unemployment assistance and gap funding, meals for students and families, community food pantries, SBA Loan information, childcare access information, critical volunteer opportunities and more), as well as critical needs of nonprofits in Denton County.