Flower Mound restaurants help aid earthquake victims in Venezuela

Restaurants in Flower Mound are helping give back to a community beyond southern Denton County.

Harold Dean Smoked Goods will host a fundraising event Tuesday from 4:30-9 p.m., donating 10% of every sale to organizations delivering immediate aid to the communities hit by the earthquakes.

Barbara Barrios of the Flower Mound “Mound Up” organization worked with Harold Dean to put on the event.

“Our hearts are hurting as we watch families in our home country face a very large loss,” she said. “Homes have been destroyed, families have lost everything and many are in desperate need of food, water, shelter and medical care.”

Super Sandy’s in Flower Mound normally serves Venezuelan food, but recently collected hygiene products, diapers and baby formula for families impacted by the recent earthquakes in Venezuela.

“At Super Sandy’s, we come together to help our Venezuelan brothers and sisters,” posted the restaurant on social media. “As a Venezuelan restaurant, Super Sandy’s wants to do our part to help.”

The restaurant has become a central part of the area’s effort to help those affected by the earthquakes in Venezuela, which have devastated much of the country, killed almost 1,000 and injured more than 3,000.

Harold Dean is no stranger to helping the community. The barbecue joint joined forces with a local church group in June 2025 to help make baskets for families with babies in the hospital.

Super Sandy’s is located at 601 Cross Timbers Road, suite 126 and wrapped up collections Saturday, but can be followed on Instagram. Harold Dean is located at 5801 Long Prairie Road, suite 870 and can be followed on Facebook.