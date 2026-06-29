Construction-themed amusement park eyes opening date in Grapevine

Adults and kids alike will soon have a place to explore the world of construction at a ground-breaking new amusement park concept.

Dig World is set to open its new construction-themed amusement park in grand fashion on Friday, July 11 at Grapevine Mills Mall.

“The wait is finally over. Dig World is officially opening,” said the park on social media. “After months of planning, building and bringing this one-of-a-kind adventure to life, we’re ready to open our gates and let you dig in.”

Dig World will offer kids and adults a place to use purpose-modified construction equipment as a way to experience the fun of excavation, mining, steamrolling and equipment races.

The park’s original concept was built in Katy, Texas and the expansion into North Texas was announced in July 2025.

Dig World came to be after owner and founder Jacob Robinson’s son, Pierce, contracted bacterial meningitis in 2017. He spent two weeks in a coma and 75 days in the hospital.

Pierce’s love for construction was the main inspiration for Dig World.

Following the concept’s appearance on the business reality show Shark Tank, it entered an agreement with Simon Centers to give the brand space to expand.

The project broke ground in late February and is now preparing to welcome its first visitors.

Guests can get early access tickets and learn more about Dig World at the park’s website.