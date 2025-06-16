Local BBQ joint, church group host event to help families with babies in NICU

The MENS CAVE service group of St. Philip The Apostle Church of Flower Mound and Loreto House are inviting the community to help make “first day home” kits for families with babies in local NICUs Tuesday evening, 7 p.m. at Harold Dean Smoked Goods Smokehouse.

“What we learned from some groups is that NICU parents, when they have longer stays in the hospital, they tend to be less prepared,” said Matthew Miller, a member of MENS CAVE. “They’re so involved there, sometimes they don’t have everything they need when they come home with the baby.”

Their partnership with Loreto House means they will also be making birthday baskets, which provide everything needed for a birthday celebration.

“For families that chose life or went through a crisis pregnancy situation, we are celebrating that first birthday and providing for that kid and the family around them,” said Miller.

They’re also requesting boxes of newborn diapers, which will be distributed through Loreto House.

It’s a great way to give back to the community, but Miller said it wouldn’t be possible without their host, Harold Dean Smoked Goods Smokehouse.

In April 2023, Aaron Kramer and his wife, Alejandra, opened up Harold Dean Smoked Goods Smokehouse in honor of his grandfather, who always brought their family together.

Two years later, Kramer has continued that legacy, bringing organizations from around Denton County together to give back to the community.

Kramer is part of the MENS CAVE group, but hasn’t had much time to participate since he opened the restaurant. Hosting events is his way to chip in.

“It’s cool because I go to church with all of them and, when they’re there, I can be active and contribute,” said Kramer. “It’s a win-win for me because I’m able to have fellowship with them and still be at my restaurant working.”

Kramer said events like this help boost sales during the slower summer time, but the goal isn’t to make more money.

He just enjoys being able to give the group a place where they can help other organizations and serve the community.

“I really do believe in giving back to the community,” said Kramer. “Because what’s the point of doing all this if you can’t help somebody else.”

Miller said Harold Dean’s deserves any extra attention and business they get because of how much they give back to the community.

“Without them, we don’t have a home base to do anything,” he said.

Kramer is also involved in the Kiwanis Club. He serves as the president of the Flower Mound Chapter and lends his restaurant out to them on Monday evenings.

The restaurant also does catering and has a food truck. On Saturday, they took it to Celebrate Highland Village. Kramer also said his shop provides meals for local middle schools, high school football teams, volleyball teams and even the Flower Mound Clay Target Team‘s fundraiser.

“We want to help whenever we can,” said Kramer. “And I want to make sure no kid goes without a meal. I may not be able to give money, but I’ve got my business.”

Miller said MENS CAVE is expecting Flower Mound Mayor Cheryl Moore representative Mitch Little to be in attendance.

Kramer said MENS CAVE is the true hero because of how much behind-the-scenes work they do.

“They help the community a lot and they deserve some recognition,” he said.

Miller expects the event to last from 7:15-9 p.m. They originally were only going to do the NICU bags, but due to the amount of people expected to show up, the group expanded its aspirations.

What is MENS CAVE?

MENS CAVE service group of St. Philip The Apostle Church of Flower Mound is a small group of men that started meeting outside of church as a way to stay in touch and express themselves in a safe space.

When the group decided only meeting once a month wasn’t enough, they started to add in service projects. They chose different groups, such as Bob’s House of Hope or Loreto House, and dedicated their time to helping those causes.

While they normally do service projects by themselves, they called upon the community this time, hoping for some extra hands.