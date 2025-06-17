When it comes to dog training, there’s no place like home

When dog owners need to hire a trainer, whether for a brand-new puppy that needs to be potty trained the right way or an older dog that struggles with fear and aggression, they automatically assume the only option is to physically take their fur baby to doggy camp or obedience school. And they wouldn’t be wrong, either.

After all, boarding and training is the traditional and most common route available in Texas. That is, until now.

Audi Novak and her husband, dog trainer extraordinaire and certified behavior specialist, Brendan Cox, are bringing the training to you with in-home dog training. Instead of crowded group classes, inconvenient scheduling, drop-offs and pick-ups and cookie-cutter training methods that might work, training with Canine Dimensions Home Dog Training is done in your home—where your dog is comfortable and where most behavior issues actually happen.

“We’ve been in business for over 15 years in Denver. We moved here in April to retire and do some dog training on the side, but we found out, shockingly, that the in-home training industry doesn’t exist here,” Audi said. She and Brendan now live in Dish, a small community between Ponder and Justin.

“There is a lot of opportunity here,” she said. “Not to mention, it’s the best way to train your dog, anyway.”

She’s not wrong.

Just a few of the benefits of in-home training include personalization to your dog’s breed and unique needs, real environments, real-time coaching that catches missteps as they happen and shows owners how to course-correct, increased engagement, one-on-one outside distraction training and lasting results.

Canine Dimensions has served over 10,000 clients and specializes in behavior modification, problem-solving and obedience training. They train puppies eight weeks and older and adult dogs of any age.

The program follows a natural leadership paradigm that builds trust between dogs and humans. Plus, it’s more cost-effective. For residents in Flower Mound, Argyle, Robson Ranch, Lewisville, Highland Village and nearby neighborhoods, this game-changing service is closer than you think—and finally an option in southern Denton County.

Check out caninedimensions.com. And for more information, please call or email Audi Novak at 940-500-8770 or [email protected].

(Sponsored content written by Steve Gamel)