Loreto House opens Flower Mound facility

Loreto House, a pro-life pregnancy center in Denton, on Tuesday opened the doors of its new facility in Flower Mound.

Loreto House Flower Mound, 2213 Acropolis Drive, will offer the same services as the Denton facility, which has been open for about 14 years. Executive Director Randy Bollig said the nonprofit had been wanting to expand, to be able to serve more women and children, for a while.

“We had been viewing Flower Mound for expansion for several years, but by divine providence, a benefactor donated a piece of land that made it possible for us to build,” Bollig said. “That motivated me to get a building up.”

The one-story, 6,593 square foot pregnancy resource facility offers services ranging from parenting and pregnancy programs to prenatal education, pregnancy testing, non-diagnostic ultrasounds, community referrals, and more — all free of charge to women who are pregnant or have a child younger than 36 months.

Bollig said the cost of the new building was about 40% higher than originally expected, due to material shortages and inflated construction costs. The Denton facility serves about 50 women a day, and he expects Flower Mound to reach that soon. There’s been an increase in demand for Loreto House’s services since the state of Texas banned abortion and the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

“We saw an increase, which we anticipated, of about 20%,” Bollig said. “More women need support who are choosing life.”

A grand opening event for the new Flower Mound Loreto House is expected to be held in June. Click here for more information about Loreto House.