Early voting starts Monday

Denton County residents will kick off early voting on Monday ahead of the May 6 General Election.

Local voters will cast their ballots for local town council and mayoral races, school board seats and special elections for sports facilities and billion-dollar school district bonds. Click here for more information about local races and special elections.

Early voting begins at 7 a.m. Monday and runs through May 2 at dozens of locations around the county, including many in southern Denton County, including:

Bartonville Town Hall

Copper Canyon Town Hall

Denton County Southwest Courthouse

Double Oak Town Hall

Flower Mound Community Activity Center

Flower Mound Senior Center

Highland Village Municipal Complex

Lewisville Municipal Annex

Thrive Recreation Center

Justin Municipal Complex

Northlake Town Hall

Northwest ISD Administration Building

Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.