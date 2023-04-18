Early voting starts Monday

Denton County residents will kick off early voting on Monday ahead of the May 6 General Election.
Local voters will cast their ballots for local town council and mayoral races, school board seats and special elections for sports facilities and billion-dollar school district bonds. Click here for more information about local races and special elections.
Early voting begins at 7 a.m. Monday and runs through May 2 at dozens of locations around the county, including many in southern Denton County, including:
- Bartonville Town Hall
- Copper Canyon Town Hall
- Denton County Southwest Courthouse
- Double Oak Town Hall
- Flower Mound Community Activity Center
- Flower Mound Senior Center
- Highland Village Municipal Complex
- Lewisville Municipal Annex
- Thrive Recreation Center
- Justin Municipal Complex
- Northlake Town Hall
- Northwest ISD Administration Building
Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.