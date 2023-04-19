Just the Facts with Mayor Ron Robertson — April 2023

On Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. the Sierra Shred truck will be at Town Hall for our annual shred day. This is a good time to get started on your spring cleaning by bringing any unwanted documents to be shredded on site while you wait.

Aune Ranch Approved

Last year the Planning & Zoning Committee was presented a proposal by Craig Calhoun of Sweet Cow LLC to develop the Aune property, a 55.75 acre piece of land on Copper Canyon Road. This area is zoned R2 (2 acres) however the concept from the developer was lots much smaller than the current zoning. P&Z Chairman Mark Pape and the Commissioners recommended the plat be redone to comply with the current zoning of R2.

After a few months, Sweet Cow LLC came back to the P&Z with a reworked design which maintained the R2 zoning requirement. P&Z approved the new plat and sent to Council for final approval. At the March 13th council meeting, Town Council unanimously approved the design for Aune Ranch.

Copper Canyon’s P&Z, Town Council and I are dedicated to protecting and preserving our current zoning. We have a strong group of men and women who volunteer their time and talents to Copper Canyon and we appreciate their efforts.

Ron Robertson, Mayor; Steve Hill, Mayor Pro Tem; Rudy Castillo, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem; Council members Larry Johnson, Dale Andrews, and Chase Lybbert; Mark Pape, P&Z Chairman; P&Z Commissioners Mitch Dornich, Deb Schmitz, Shawn Sandefur; and P&Z Alternates Kimberlee Delany, Brian Martin, and Ted Stranczek.

Stay Weather Aware

Spring in Texas can bring severe weather at times and it’s important to stay aware. Denton County ESD1 has a notification program called Everbridge for our citizens and signing up is simple. Just go to dentoncountyesd1.gov website and search “Everbridge Emergency Notification.” This is a valuable service offered and important not only spring but year round.