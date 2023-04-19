Wednesday, April 19, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Just the Facts with Mayor Ron Robertson — April 2023

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Copper Canyon Mayor Ron Robertson

On Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. the Sierra Shred truck will be at Town Hall for our annual shred day. This is a good time to get started on your spring cleaning by bringing any unwanted documents to be shredded on site while you wait.

Aune Ranch Approved

Last year the Planning & Zoning Committee was presented a proposal by Craig Calhoun of Sweet Cow LLC to develop the Aune property, a 55.75 acre piece of land on Copper Canyon Road. This area is zoned R2 (2 acres) however the concept from the developer was lots much smaller than the current zoning. P&Z Chairman Mark Pape and the Commissioners recommended the plat be redone to comply with the current zoning of R2.

After a few months, Sweet Cow LLC came back to the P&Z with a reworked design which maintained the R2 zoning requirement. P&Z approved the new plat and sent to Council for final approval. At the March 13th council meeting, Town Council unanimously approved the design for Aune Ranch.

Copper Canyon’s P&Z, Town Council and I are dedicated to protecting and preserving our current zoning. We have a strong group of men and women who volunteer their time and talents to Copper Canyon and we appreciate their efforts.
Ron Robertson, Mayor; Steve Hill, Mayor Pro Tem; Rudy Castillo, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem; Council members Larry Johnson, Dale Andrews, and Chase Lybbert; Mark Pape, P&Z Chairman; P&Z Commissioners Mitch Dornich, Deb Schmitz, Shawn Sandefur; and P&Z Alternates Kimberlee Delany, Brian Martin, and Ted Stranczek.

Stay Weather Aware

Spring in Texas can bring severe weather at times and it’s important to stay aware. Denton County ESD1 has a notification program called Everbridge for our citizens and signing up is simple. Just go to dentoncountyesd1.gov website and search “Everbridge Emergency Notification.” This is a valuable service offered and important not only spring but year round.

Previous articleEarly voting starts Monday
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.