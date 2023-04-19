Denton County equips law enforcement with bullet-resistant shields

Denton County announced Wednesday that it is providing shields to its peace officers to help prevent and counteract mass shootings.

The 11 ballistic shields will enable law enforcement to respond to active shooter situations in Denton County and to support any of the 40 registered law enforcement agencies in Denton County, according to a county news release. All recipients of the ballistic shields are required to attend mandatory ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) to ensure tactical readiness.

“The ballistic shields ensure officer safety,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We are very appreciative of the state and federal grants to enable better protection for our Denton County residents and law enforcement personnel.”

The Denton County Commissioners Court in January approved receiving $42,692 in federal and state grants to cover the cost. The shields were presented on Tuesday during the Commissioners Court meeting.

The ballistic shields will be provided to the following divisions:

• Denton County Sheriff’s Office – six shields

• Constables (Precincts 1, 2, 4 & 6) – one shield each

• Denton County Fire Marshal – one shield