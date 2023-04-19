LISD names new principal at elementary school in Flower Mound

This week, the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees appointed Matt Rainey as the new principal at Liberty Elementary School in Flower Mound.

“It is an honor for me to be named principal of Liberty Elementary,” Rainey said. “I am looking forward to continuing our work together in making a difference in the lives of so many children and families.”

Rainey replaces former Principal Tim Greenwell, who resigned earlier this school year. Peter Taggart has been serving as interim principal for the past several months.

“I am thankful the district allowed me to step away from my beloved principalship to seek out other opportunities at this point in my career and I am very excited about the new Liberty Principal Matt Rainey,” Greenwell said. “I wish all of my Eagle families and staff the continued best in excellence and achievements.”

Rainey has worked in education for 14 years, including the last nine years as an assistant principal in LISD and in Hawaii, according to a news release from LISD. He began his educational career in Denton ISD in 2009 where he spent five years teaching high school English/ESL at Denton High and has also taught in Pasadena ISD.

“Matt is a proven leader who strives for excellence for all students,” Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp said. “We are thrilled to have him in this role and look forward to his continued leadership at Liberty next school year.”

Rainey received his Bachelor’s of Arts in English and Creative Writing from Texas State University and a Master’s in Educational Leadership from Capella University.