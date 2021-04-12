Korean-style fried chicken restaurant coming to Flower Mound

CM Chicken, a Korean-style fried chicken eatery, is coming soon to Flower Mound.

Also known as Choong Man’s Chicken, the restaurant serves ultra crispy fried chicken dishes and sides. Its signature tikkudak chicken is fried then baked in a charcoal grill for extra crisp and a smoky flavor, according to the restaurant’s website.

CM Chicken currently has one location in Carrollton, 2680 Old Denton Road, and it’ll open a new location in front of the Flower Mound Dick’s Sporting Goods, 5801 Long Prairie Road. It still needs some final inspections to be approved, according to a town spokesperson, and there is no estimated opening date yet. Multiple attempts to contact the business owner were unsuccessful.