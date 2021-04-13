Meet the Candidates: Copper Canyon Council Place 2

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls this spring to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this May. Election Day is Saturday, May 1, with early voting April 19-27.

The 2021 Copper Canyon General Election includes races for mayor and Places 2 and 4. In Place 2, incumbent Ted Stranczek — who also serves as the deputy mayor pro tem — is seeking reelection, and he is being challenged by former councilman and mayor Larry Johnson.

The candidates for Copper Canyon Town Council Place 2 are listed in alphabetic order below:

Copper Canyon Place 2 (2-year-term)

Larry Johnson, 68

Occupation: Chairman of the Board, Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse Company

Education: Bachelor of Arts, Arizona State University

Juris Doctor, Southern Methodist University School of Law

Public Service: Copper Canyon Town Council member and Mayor (2000-2005)

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice?Copper Canyon is an oasis in a sea of development. Copper Canyon will face ever-increasing development challenges. Our Town will need effective, experienced and calm leadership to navigate these challenges. I can provide that leadership.

What is your mission statement?I will protect private property interests and work in a calm, professional manner to manage the development challenges facing Copper Canyon.

Email: [email protected]

Ted Stranczek (i), 80

Occupation: Retired aviation executive

Education: BS Degree from University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, Illinois

with a Double Major in Secondary Education (Vocational Technical) and Aviation Education

Public Service: State of Oklahoma:

a. Head of Governor’s Aviation Task Force for 3 years

b. Served on OKC Aviation Vo-Tec Advisory Committee for 10 years

c. Served as Chairman of the Aerospace America Airshow for 9 years

State of Texas:

a. Serving first term (2 years) as Council Member and Deputy Mayor Pro-Tem Place 2, Copper Canyon, Texas

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice?My wife and I have lived in Texas for over 27 years. In 2017, we chose to retire in Copper Canyon because of its large lot, rural environment. Upon attending several Town Council meetings, we discovered that the Council was simply out of touch with its residents. I chose to get involved. I was elected to the Council in 2019. As head of the Road and Drainage Committee, we have successfully focused our efforts on road improvement, drainage and flood mitigation issues. I want to utilize my entrepreneurial business experience in managing aviation companies coupled with a worldwide exposure to international aviation business operations to promote and protect the rural character of Copper Canyon. I am a team builder that will always put the safety and welfare of our residents FIRST.

What is your mission statement? My only goal is to SERVE the Town and its residents. I am a hands-on, person to person, problem solver. My focus is on protecting our rural environment, controlled residential growth and flood mitigation. In my present capacity, we have corrected our road problems, initiated a flood survey and are working to mitigate the Town’s flooding issues.

Email: [email protected]