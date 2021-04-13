Denton mayor, county judge receive United Way Humanitarian awards

Judge Eads’ leadership to accelerate access to COVID-19 vaccinations by securing a landmark partnership with Texas Motor Speedway enabled routine daily mega mobile clinics that has served consistently over 10,000 doses of vaccine a day. It has been a model not only in north Texas but across the country.

“Dr. Myers left a legacy that we all cherish dearly. I am truly humbled in receiving this monumental award,” Eads said. “Our Denton County team worked closely with the United Way of Denton County to ensure all of the needs of Denton County residents were met during this pandemic. We are fortunate to have such a great partnership.”

Eads has served on the Denton County Commissioners Court since 2007. The native Texan and fifth generation resident of Denton County was elected County Judge in 2018.

The success and effectiveness of the United Way of Denton County COVID-19 Eviction Prevention program is due in large part to the framework created under the leadership of former Denton Mayor Chris Watts, according to the UWDC news release. Shortly after his election as mayor in 2014, Watts created the Denton Mayor’s Task Force on Homelessness, tasked with designing a coordinated, city-wide plan to address homelessness. The group soon recognized, however, that success would be possible only if the initiative expanded beyond city borders and encompassed all of Denton County. Acting on this recommendation, the City of Denton and United Way of Denton County joined forces to underwrite the Denton County Homelessness Leadership Team in 2016, of which Watts served as inaugural chair.