Meet the Candidates: Copper Canyon Mayor

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls this spring to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this May. Election Day is Saturday, May 1, with early voting April 19-27.

The 2021 Copper Canyon General Election includes races for mayor and Places 2 and 4. Current Mayor Ron Robertson’s bid for a second term is being challenged by resident Greg Porter.

The candidates for Copper Canyon mayor are listed in alphabetic order below:

Mayor (2-year-term)

Greg Porter, 40

Occupation: Construction project manager

Education: Keller High School – Keller, TX

Texas A&M University – College Station, TX

Public Service: N/A

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? My motivation for running for Mayor was hearing the Citizen’s vision for the future of our town, and worrying that the current direction is not in alignment. I believe that I’m the best candidate because of my experience in commercial/residential development, and understanding the impacts that they can have on local communities. In my opinion Copper Canyon’s greatest challenge today is the potential development that it will face in the near future. In addition, I truly enjoy bringing people together to find solutions that do the most good.

What is your mission statement? Copper Canyon’s elected officials must work to enhance the quality of life for individuals and families by strengthening the community, finding solutions to difficult issues, and helping our Citizens maintain their chosen lifestyle.

Candidate website: keepcoppercanyonrural.com

Email: [email protected]

Ron Robertson (i), 65

Occupation: Business owner and cattle rancher

Education: High school and OJT

Public Service: 20 years of serving communities, including 8 years on City Council in Coppell, 4 as Mayor Pro Tem. I served 1 year on Town Council,12 years as Mayor of Bartonville, and currently Mayor in Copper Canyon. I have given most of my adult life to public service, blessed to achieve success through hard work and dedication I believe it’s important to give back to the place I call home. I deeply appreciate the service of our veterans and proudly support organizations that minister to them.

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice?2019 I was approached by a citizen group who asked me to run for Mayor. After speaking with different citizens, I agreed. We have achieved the goals we had for our town, however, there is still work to be done. I am the best choice for Mayor because of my long government service, my respectful relationship with Council, P&Z, BOA, staff, and citizens. Because of these relationships, we can resolve issues quickly and efficiently. I have 4 acres here and will continue to work diligently to keep this town the peaceful oasis we all enjoy.

What is your mission statement?I will continue to honor the legacy of Copper Canyon and the intent of the founding fathers of this town. As Mayor, I will protect the private property rights of all, regardless of whether you own 1 or 100 acres. I will stand firm against over-regulation and unnecessary rules. My phone is always for conversation and solutions.

Candidate website: N/A

Email: [email protected]