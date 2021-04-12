Lantana, Flower Mound residents among new United Way board members

United Way of Denton County announced last week that it is welcoming five new community volunteers to its Board of Directors: Joyce Brown, April Cain, Curtis Cornelious, Dr. Marilyn Jackson, and Joe Perez.

“Each of these incoming board members adds a new perspective on community issues” said Gary Henderson, President and CEO of United Way of Denton County.

“Denton County is an increasingly diverse place, which requires individuals with an understanding of the community’s needs. The newly elected board members show the strength and knowledge it takes to serve a nonprofit organization like United Way of Denton County.”

April Cain of Lantana is the owner of Merki & Associates and has over 20 years of experience in public accounting. With more than 10 years of experience in local government, Joe Perez of Lewisville is currently Director of Community Relations for the city of The Colony.

Little Elm Mayor Pro Tem andCouncilman Curtis Cornelious is a Senior Operations Engineer at Raytheon Technologies. Dr. Marilyn Jackson of Prosper is the Director of Pharmacy Services at Medical City Denton. Joyce Brown of Flower Mound is a retired Supplier Quality Engineering Manager with 30 years’ experience.

“I believe when you are a member of a community you have an obligation to take action to improve that same community,” Cain said. “I believe in the mission of United Way of Denton County in this regard.”

The Executive team of United Way of Denton County remains largely intact with Micah Tannery-Pazoureck (Low Voltage Solutions) and Laura Behrens (City of Denton) entering their second year as Board Chair and Chair Elect, respectively, according to a UWDC news release. Highland Village Fire Chief Mike Thompson takes over as Campaign Fundraising Chair with retired Texas Instruments Foundation exec Ann Pomykal stepping in as Campaign Chair-Elect. In addition, Josh Ashford (Consolidated Insurance) reprises his previous role as Secretary.

Also returning to the Executive Board are past chair Brandon McCleskey (First State Bank), Treasurer Dr. Mary Curtis (UNT), Marketing Chair Pat Sherman (DATCU Credit Union), Community Investment Chair Sharon Garrett (Medical City Denton), Partnership Development Chair Ellen M. Painter (Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton), and Counsel Gregory J. Sawko (Sawko & Burroughs, PC).