A popular, West Coast drive-thru coffee shop is in the works for Lantana.

Oregon-based Dutch Bros Coffee will be located in a new freestanding building next to CasaMia Mexican Restaurant across FM 407 from Kroger in Lantana Town Center Phase II.

The chain serves coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas and energy drinks.

Dutch Bros is anticipated to open its Lantana location by early next year.

The fast-growing company recently announced plans to open 11 locations in North Texas.