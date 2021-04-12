Dixon: Popular events returning safely to Flower Mound

After a long year, I’m excited to say the Flower Mound Senior Center is officially reopening its doors to our community this month.

For the safety of all Seniors In Motion members and Town staff, the facility will reopen in a four phase approach, beginning with Phase 1. Staff has worked extremely hard creating this phased plan to protect the most vulnerable members of our community, which will include the following precautions:

Reduced building hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

25 percent capacity in all rooms

Continued drive-thru lunches on Tuesday and Thursday

Fitness Room, Billiards Room, and Computer Room open by appointment only

Fitness classes limited to 10 people

No card or domino games

All Phase 1 guidelines can be viewed at www.flower-mound.com/simreopening.

The Town is also busy planning the safe return of many popular events and activities for the entire family.

The season starts with the return of Kid Fish on Saturday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. Due to the construction and renovations project that is set to begin soon at Rheudasil Park, Kid Fish will be temporarily moved to the Leonard and Helen Johns Park pond (1850 Timber Creek Rd.), which will be stocked with more than 500 pounds of catfish.

Our May Concerts in the Park series will kick off on Friday, May 7 at Heritage Park. Every Friday night in May, don’t forget to bring your blankets, lawn chairs, and the entire family for some good music and company. Bands will be announced in the coming weeks at www.flower-mound.com/concerts.

We’re also excited to add two new events in May! The inaugural Art in the Park Festival will be held Saturday, May 8 at Heritage Park. The arts will be celebrated in full force, with more than 25 art vendors setting up shop for the day. You’ll be able to browse everything from paintings and pottery, to jewelry, wood carvings, and much more.

If you’re interested in becoming a vendor, applications will be accepted through Friday, April 16. There will also be live musical, dance, and theatrical performances, a “Find Bob Ross” scavenger hunt, hands-on activities, a community painted mural, chalk art area, food trucks, and a henna, caricature, and balloon artist. Visit www.flower-mound.com/artfestival for vendor information and additional details.

Then on Saturday, May 15, head on over to Lakeside DFW for the Flower Mound Police Department’s inaugural Bike with the Blue fundraiser. The event will feature a 5K run, civilian bike race, youth ride where children can ride a short course with sworn police cyclists across the DFW area, and end with a police bike race. After each race, you can enjoy music, refreshments, awards, and test out your skills in a bike obstacle course, all while benefiting a great cause.

This year, all proceeds will benefit Journey to Dream – Kyle’s Place, a transitional living program for homeless teens in Denton County. Registration for the 5K and all bike races is open online at www.flower-mound.com/bikewiththeblue.

I hope to see you and your family at one of these upcoming events, or taking advantage of the beautiful spring weather at our many parks and trails.

In addition to new events, I’m excited to welcome two companies to Flower Mound that recently signed leases at the Lakeside International Office Center, located at 777 International Parkway. The two new tenants are Intrado Corporation and Montare Resources.

Lakeside International Office Center is comprised of a four-story, 120,000 square foot, Class-A office building and a two-story, 18,500 square foot building, and a four-story parking garage supporting both buildings. This project is now 44 percent leased between the two buildings, with a total of seven tenants, and more interested. We are very thankful these companies chose Flower Mound.

This month also marks the start of early voting and I encourage you to cast your ballot, as it is important to let your voice be heard at the polls. This year’s election will be for the positions of Mayor and Town Council Place 4. All voting times, dates, and locations can be found at www.flower-mound.com/elections.

As always, please feel free to reach out to me anytime at [email protected].