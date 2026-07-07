Popular Harvest coffee shop brewing for a move

A popular coffee shop is moving out of the little yellow farmhouse it has called home in the Harvest community.

Farmhouse Coffee & Treasures will soon close the book on its time in Harvest, but the shop is determined to find a new place to serve the community.

According to the shop’s Facebook page, it is looking to find a new permanent home, but will operate out of its coffee trailer, temporarily.

Farmhouse Coffee has been slowly packing and selling the furniture in the yellow house ahead of its last day, which the shop believes to be Saturday, July 18.

The shop moved into the iconic yellow farmhouse on July 4, 2017 before hosting a grand opening in September. Nine years later, owners Jim and Crystal Terry are looking for a new place to set up shop.

“While we may not have anticipated this change, we recognize God’s hand at work,” said the pair in a post to social media. “We want to say a special thank you to the Harvest HOA and to Hillwood for their support of us. We have built such rich friendships with them, and we are grateful for their influence in our lives.”

The pair said they’re hoping to find somewhere in between Harvest and Ponder to relocate both the coffee shop and The Gathering Table Church, but they might need some extra help.

“We have had so many people offer to help. Without additional funding, relocation is simply not be possible,” said the shop on social media. “We want to be ready to go when the perfect spot comes up for us. Thanks to everyone who has given and is giving! Every penny and dollar is so helpful.”

A new tenant is expected to move in to the yellow farmhouse, but no information has been released, yet.

If it’s another coffee shop, it will add to what’s made for a coffee craze along FM 407 with the opening of Function Coffee Co. and Hilltop Coffee, and plans for a new Starbucks.