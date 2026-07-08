Assisted living center in Argyle has the keys to caring for its patients and employees

Teresa’s House is an assisted living and memory care center in Argyle committed to taking care of its patients, but when a staff member asked for help, Godwin Dixon didn’t hesitate.

Dixon is the co-owner and co-founder of Teresa’s House, which has assisted living and memory care centers in Argyle and McKinney.

Five years ago, a nursing assistant employee asked Dixon for help getting a car so she could drive herself to work.

Dixon asked his huge Facebook following, which came through for Fran, the nursing assistant. It was a car with some high mileage, but it had enough life in it for Fran to buy it at a discounted rate and get some use out of it.

That mission was a success, but the request revealed an opportunity for Dixon to help fix a problem he understood well.

“Growing up in a pastor’s household, we didn’t have much money,” said Dixon. “Over the years, we were gifted three cars that sustained us. I know what a difference that made for us and how important dependable transportation is when you are struggling to get by.”

It’s no secret that the cost of living is up, and some families are slimming the budget to make it through. Dixon worried that might lead his workers to go to car dealerships that might not take good care of customers – high prices for low-quality cars and long payment plans with high interest rates.

After helping Fran, he realized he had the chance to do something special.

His employees don’t always get free cars, and they can’t just ask for them as soon as they start. Dixon builds trust with his workers, and when they prove they are trustworthy and responsible, often after about six months of work, he helps sell them a car at a reasonable price.

“Since that first car, I have helped pass on 27 cars to wonderful people who needed help, mostly nursing assistants,” said Dixon. “Most of the cars were passed on at trade-in value, but more recently, several have just been given.”

Some cars get passed on because because the owner is ready to upgrade, some were left behind by a relative that passed and some donors just felt called to help someone out.

Where does Dixon get all these cars?

“I post to my Facebook friends… I have about 3,000 of them, asking if anyone has well-taken-care-of used cars they would like to sell for trade in value,” he said.

Dixon has long been a member of the Dallas Off-Road Mountain Bikers Association and is a devoted member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Flower Mound – another two groups he can rely on to provide cars.

“A bunch of bikers have donated or given cars, as have a bunch of my church friends,” he said. “I’ve sort of turned it into a competition, I’ll say, ‘hey, the church community came through with another one… bikers, I need you to step it up,’ which has been fun for everyone.”

Some cars even come from family members of Teresa’s House residents that know how impactful the staff members are.

Once someone offers a car, Dixon runs it to a trusted mechanic to get some repairs done, if needed, then he works with the staff member to coordinate an interest-free payment plan or payroll advance, if they have to pay at all.

For Dixon, it’s not about handouts. It’s about being a resource to help keep hardworking members of the community financially stable.

“Transportation can be the difference between making it and not making it out of the cycle of poverty,” he said. “It has been heartbreaking to hear the stories of how good people have been taken advantage of.”

Dixon recently started a hunt for a car for Alexis, a hardworking young lady in need of a car. He vouches for her online and just like that – the community steps up and provides.

Though many cars work, Dixon prefers Honda or Toyota, because in his experience, they last well beyond their years.

Fran, the nursing assistant that inspired the program, is still using the car she got from Dixon five years ago, even after a wreck.

According to Dixon, she was cut off while driving, causing her to crash and the car to be damaged.

However, one of the Teresa’s House investors repaired it for free and got Fran back on the road. Since she got the car, she has also advanced her career as a Certified Medication Aide with the help of a scholarship from Teresa’s House, which is a whole other story of how Dixon’s company gives back.

The recognition isn’t so much about Dixon. He said he just wants to help hard workers in the community get the help they need to keep moving along.

“Nothing can describe the feeling of donating a car or passing it on to bless someone who is less fortunate,” he said. “I’ve donated two cars and sold another at a discounted price and encourage anyone else considering doing the same. Together, we have helped a lot of wonderful nursing assistants and front line healthcare heroes get dependable transportation.”

For more information on Teresa’s House, visit the assisted living and memory care center’s website or follow Dixon on Facebook, where he announces the need for cars.