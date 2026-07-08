Second mosquito trap in Flower Mound tests positive for West Nile Virus

Another mosquito trap in Flower Mound has tested positive for West Nile Virus, causing the town to schedule spraying operations.

Flower Mound confirmed a positive West Nile Virus sample was collected in the 7500 block of Emerson Lane, and the town will schedule spraying operations within a one-half square-mile radius around the area Wednesday and Thursday.

According to Flower Mound, spraying will be conducted in the area between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., but may be rescheduled if weather conditions are not suitable.

“Residents in the affected area will be notified by our Everbridge notification system and by signs placed at major intersections within the spraying area,” said the town in a post to social media. “Residents are advised to minimize exposure when possible.”

Flower Mound also encourages residents to take precautions during spraying operations:

Staying indoors during spraying events

Stay alert if outside or in a vehicle at the time of spraying, maintain a safe distance from the spraying truck

If spray contacts eyes or skins, wash skin with soap and water or rinse eyes with water or a saline solution

Close windows and doors to homes

Wash exposed fruits and vegetables before eating

According to the town, there are no special precautions or waiting period recommendations for swimming pools regarding ground spraying.

“Town staff will conduct additional inspections and monitor the area after treatment,” said the town. “The insecticide used in spraying is applied at ultra-low levels, breaks down quickly and does not leave a toxic residue… it will not harm pets outside.”

It is the second sample to test positive in Flower Mound, but a few samples near Argyle and Harvest have tested positive, in addition to another in Lewisville.

Flower Mound, and some other municipalities in southern Denton County, offer free mosquito dunks to help prevent West Nile Virus in the area.

Southern Denton County residents can also help prevent the contraction of West Nile Virus with the DCPH’s following tips:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA-registered repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

For more information on West Nile Virus and where other mosquito traps have tested positive, visit the DCPH’s website.