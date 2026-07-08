Spooky glow-in-the-dark mini golf concept opens in Denton

The Halloween Capital of Texas welcomed a spooky-themed amusement park over the July 4th holiday weekend.

Monster Mini Golf opened the doors to its new Denton location on Saturday, bringing its indoor attractions to one of North Texas’ fastest-growing areas.

The new mini golf course is located at 2223 Colorado Blvd. in Denton, between the Sonic Drive-In and Tommy’s Express Car Wash. It took the place of a former outpatient clinic.

According to a press release from the Monster Mini Golf, the new location offers year-round entertainment for families, birthday parties, group outings, date nights and special events.

Monster Mini Golf has 18 holes on its glow-in-the-dark miniature golf course that also features custom monster-themed artwork inspired by the local community.

The center also has an arcade, mini bowling, a laser maze and pixel game floor attraction, an interactive DJ with music, trivia and live entertainment.

“We’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to bring something truly unique to Denton,” said Poornima Natarajan, owner of Monster Mini Golf Denton. “As the official Halloween Capital of Texas, Denton embraces creativity, fun and a little spooky charm. Monster Mini Golf felt like the perfect fit. We’ve incorporated local landmarks throughout the custom artwork to create an experience that feels connected to the community.”

Monster Mini Golf continues to expand across the United States through locally-owned franchise locations that combine immersive attractions with affordable family entertainment in climate-controlled environments.

“Every Monster Mini Golf location reflects the personality of the community it serves while staying true to the experience families have come to expect from our brand,” said Chris King, president of Monster Entertainment. “We’re excited to welcome our newest franchise owners and introduce Monster Mini Golf to Denton.”

The mini golf chain also has locations in Keller and Frisco.

For more information on Monster Mini Golf, visit the chain’s website.